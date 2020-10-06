Amaravati, Oct 6 (PTI): The number of active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh declined to 50,776 on Tuesday as the aggregate rose to 7,29,307 with the addition of 5,795 afresh.

The latest bulletin said 6,046 patients got cured in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, taking the total to 6,72,479.

The COVID-19 death count in a day was 33, the gross so far being 6,052.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of 970 new cases, taking its total so far to 66,555.

East Godavari saw an addition of 801, West Godavari 696 and Prakasam 580 while four other districts added over 400 cases each.

Maintaining its steady decline, Kurnool district added 123 fresh cases in 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Krishna district continued to report more deaths, with six coming in 24 hours.

Prakasam reported five, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam four fresh fatalities each.PTI DBV SS

