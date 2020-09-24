Amaravati(AP), Sep 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Ravishankar Ayyanar on Thursday reviewed the security systems in place at the Sri City Special Economic Zone at Satyavedu in Chittoor district.

Accompanied by Chittoor district Superintendent of Police Senthil Kumar and police officials, he inspected the Foxconns manufacturing facility at Sri City and reviewed the security system there.

A Sri City release said a meeting was held with the SEZ Managing Director Sannareddy Ravindra and other officials on law and order in the region.

Ravindra apprised Ayyanar about the existing set up and mentioned some specific issues, the release said.

In recent times, some cases of robbery were reported wherein mobile phones manufactured at Sri City were looted while being transported to different cities by trucks, the MD said.

The ADGP asked all the stakeholders to evolve a consolidated approach and action plan for strengthening the safety and security systems for resisting any challenges and security threats.

Ayyanar instructed the district police officials to intensify patrolling and surprise checks at important junctions to ensure safety of women employees and expats from different countries working in Sri City.

