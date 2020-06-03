India News | AP Chief Secretary Granted 3 Months Extension

Amaravati, June 3 (PTI): The Centre on Wednesday granted a three-month extension in service to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, who is supposed to retire on June 30.

Based on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's May 12 request to the Union Ministry of Personne, the Centre approved extension of the 1984-batch IAS officers service till September 30.

Jagan Reddy had sought extension for six months.

She became Chief Secretary in November l last year.

The Department of Personnel and Training communicated the Centres decision to the state government on Wednesday. PTI

