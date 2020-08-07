Amaravati, Aug 7 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has been given an extension in service for a further three-month period beyond September 30 as the Centre accepted the state governments request.

Sawhney, an IAS officer of the 1984 batch, was originally supposed to retire on June 30 on attaining the age of superannuation, but was given a three-month extension in view of the COVID-19 management tasks.

Also Read | Air India Express Plane Crash | Deeply Distressed to Hear About The Tragedy at Kozhikode, Says S Jaishankar: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

The state government recently wrote to the Centre, requesting that her tenure be extended for a further three- month period beyond September 30 and the Department of Personnel accepted it.

The Centre's decision was communicated to the state on Thursday and Principal Secretary (Political) Praveen Prakash issued a formal order on Friday, notifying the extension in service of Sawhney till December 31, 2020.

Also Read | Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode Plane Crash: Pilot Dead, Aircraft Breaks Into Two Pieces; Here's What We Know So Far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)