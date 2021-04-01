Amaravati, Apr 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh reported 1,271 fresh COVID-19 cases, 464 recoveries and three deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

The latest bulletin said the gross positives now climbed to 9.03 lakh after 1.51 crore tests, at an overall rate of 5.98 per cent.

The total recoveries increased to 8,87,898 and toll to 7,220, it said.

The states active caseload is now 8,142.

The four major hotspot districts Chittoor, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Krishna continued to report higher number of new cases while Vizianagaram and West Godavari maintained the lowest streak.

Chittoor crossed the 90,000 total mark on Thursday, the third in the state after East Godavari (1.25 lakh) and West Godavari (94,500), as it added 285 in a day.

Incidentally, Chittoor now has the highest number of 1,537 active cases.

Its toll count of 867 is the highest in the state so far.

Guntur reported 279, Visakhapatnam 189 and Krishna 161 fresh cases in 24 hours.

Kadapa and Prakasam added 63 each, Anantapuramu 61, Kurnool 52, SPS Nellore 43, East Godavari 27, Srikakulam 21, Vizianagaram 15 and West Godavari 12, according to the bulletin.

Anantapuramu, Guntur and Visakhapatnam reported one fresh Covid-19 fatality each.

