Amaravati, Dec 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh on Saturday logged 137 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,75,683, while the death toll rose to 14,478 with one more fatality.

Active cases stood at 1,705, a state government bulletin said providing details of the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

As many as 189 people recovered from the disease leaving the total number of recoveries at 20,59,500, according to the bulletin.

The lone death was reported in Visakhapatnam district.

Nearly 32,000 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far are over 3.09 crore.

East Godavari topped the chart with highest number of active cases with 346 followed by Chittoor (293).

