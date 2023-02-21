Amaravati, Feb 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday accorded a fond farewell to outgoing Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

At a special ceremony organised for Harichandan, who would soon assume office of Chhattisgarh Governor, Reddy hailed his guidance to the southern state for more than three years.

"At a time when the relations between state governments and Governors are marred by controversies, Harichandan brought more decorum and dignity to the gubernatorial post by facilitating utmost coordination between various constitutional bodies," said an official statement quoting the Chief Minister.

According to the press note, Harichandan was a five-time MLA and a four-term minister in Odisha. He was also an educationist, legal expert, freedom fighter and a writer, who left a lasting impression as an able administrator, said Reddy.

The CM emphasised that the Governor guided the state like a father, gentleman and a well-wisher by showing utmost love and affection towards AP people.

He recollected the yeoman services extended by the Governor in guiding the AP Red Cross Society, especially during the Covid pandemic.

Reddy bid farewell by wishing Harichandan a successful tenure as Chhattisgarh Governor as well as a long and a healthy life to him and his wife.

Responding to the felicitation, Harichandan said he was overwhelmed by such a warm farewell, immense respect, love and affection exhibited by the Chief Minister and the people of the Telugu state towards him.

Reflecting on AP's welfare schemes, he observed it was amazing for him as to how the government could implement so many and even enquired on the same, to which Reddy replied that God's blessings enable him to execute them.

Further, Harichandan said AP was far more advanced in agriculture than several other states, including the exemplary Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).

