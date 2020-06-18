India News | AP CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Solatium to Kin of Collision Victims

Amaravati, June 18 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs five lakh each to the kin of those killed in the ghastly road accident at Vedadri in Krishna district.

Twelve people, all close relatives, were killed in the mishap involving a tractor-trailer and a coal-laden lorry that also left 15 others injured on Wednesday as their pilgrimage to a temple at Vedadri ended in grave tragedy on Wednesday.

While some of the victims belonged to neighboring Telangana state, some were from villages in Krishna district.

A CMO release said Jagan Reddy ordered that the ex-gratia be paid to all victims, including those from Telangana.

The mishap occurred when around 27 people were returning in the tractor-trailer after offering prayers at the famous Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Vedadri, around 75 km from nearby Vijayawada.

