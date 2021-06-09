Amaravati, June 9 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to New Delhi on Thursday to meet several Union Ministers.

The Chief Minister would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and others during his two-day trip, a press release from the CMO said here.

Jagan would discuss pending issues of the State, including release of funds for Polavaram irrigation project, with the Ministers, the release said.

The Chief Minister was supposed to visit New Delhi on Monday, but with his appointment with Amit Shah getting cancelled, the former put off the trip, sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)