Mummidivaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): On the second day of his tour of flood-affected districts on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited several low-lying villages in Mummidiaram and P. Gannavaram mandals of Dr Ambedkar Konaseema district to interact with people.

The Chief Minister visited Gurajapulanka, Kuna Lanka, Lanka of Thanelanka in Mummidivaram mandal and Kondakuduru Lanka and Potti Lanka villages in P. Gannavaram mandal and also went around the houses in some villages, met the villagers at the doorstep and enquired about their welfare. He interacted with groups of people in the villages.

Receiving written appeals from people, he spent time asking them about flood relief measures and the groceries and cash compensation received. In all villages, people expressed happiness over the supply of groceries and the distribution of cash compensation by officials.

They said they received the compensation of Rs 2000 each for houses in which flood water entered and Rs 10,000 each for houses that were damaged, along with the provisions. During the interactions, people said official teams worked well and attended to them initiating timely relief measures.

The Chief Minister said he was happy to hear no complaints from the people. He announced that orders were given to officials for the construction of a 3.5 km long revetment wall (stone pitching) in the low-lying villages along the Godavari River to prevent soil erosion and Rs 200 crore would be sanctioned for it.

He examined markings made by the officials comparing the flood water levels of past and present seasons and damaged crops of chilly and ladies’ finger and other vegetable crops. He also spoke to the farmers and assured them of support.

He asked people to see the difference between the past and present Governments in initiating flood relief measures and the implementation of welfare schemes. At every interaction, people told him that they are receiving welfare benefits including pension on time.

In some villages, the Chief Minister directed the officials to attend to pension transfer issues and provide opportunities for self-employment to some women. Groups of school children told him they are receiving Vidya Kanuka and Vasathi Deevena benefits well on time.

He has announced that the enumeration of crop loss would begin in the next three days and the farmers who suffered crop loss would be compensated by this month's end.

The lists with the details of crop loss would be displayed at the RBKs and people can come out with grievances after the display. “We will ensure that no one misses out in the enumeration,” he said, adding that justice would be done to all eligible people through the social audit.

This is the only government which has been taking measures to vaccinate the affected cattle too, he said, adding that the great administrative set-up in villages like the RBKs, Villages clinics, volunteers and secretariat staff have acted in time to provide relief to the flood-affected victims. (ANI)

