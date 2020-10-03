Hyderabad, Oct 3 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's father-in-law EC Gangi Reddy (74) died in the wee hours of Saturday while undergoing treatment for illness in a corporate hospital here, hospital sources said.

His last rites were performed at Pulivenduala in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | CBI Probe Ordered in Hathras Case by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He was a medical doctor.

"It's sad and shocking to hear about the untimely demise of Dr Gangi Reddy, Father in law of Hon. CM @ysjagan garu. He was a doctor par excellence and a great leader. May his soul rest in peace and i pray almighty to give the family strength in this hour of grief," Vijayasai Reddy V, YSR Congress Party MP tweeted.

Also Read | SOPs Issued For Maharashtra Restaurants: 50% Occupancy, Only Asymptomatic Customers Allowed; Check Full List.

Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharati attended the last rites at Pulivendula.PTI GDK SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)