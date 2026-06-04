India News | AP: CM Naidu to Ride Bicycle at Visakhapatnam on World Environment Day Tomorrow

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu himself will ride a bicycle at Visakhapatnam on Friday as part of the World Environment Day celebrations, reinforcing the message of environmental protection and sustainable living.

According to a press release, during his visit to Visakhapatnam tomorrow, the Chief Minister will reach the scheduled programme venue of the National Workshop on Seafood Exports at the Novotel hotel by riding a bicycle, demonstrating his commitment to promoting eco-friendly practices and reducing carbon emissions.

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The Chief Minister appealed to citizens, public representatives, political leaders and government employees to join the initiative by using bicycles or e-bicycles on World Environment Day and by taking a pledge to protect the environment. He also urged everyone to plant at least one sapling and contribute towards increasing green cover across the State.

In a message shared through X, the Chief Minister stated, "On the occasion of World Environment Day tomorrow, let us all take a collective pledge. The Earth is our home, and nature is our lifeline. Protecting the environment is our collective responsibility. Let us conserve natural resources and work together to prevent pollution of our air, water and soil. Promoting greenery and using energy resources judiciously are essential for a sustainable future. On June 5, let us travel by bicycles and e-bicycles and plant a sapling each. During my visit to Visakhapatnam tomorrow, I will travel by bicycle to spread the message of environmental protection among the people. I request everyone to support this initiative and join us in making it a success."

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World Environment Day, celebrated annually on June 5, serves as a vital global platform for promoting environmental awareness and action. It encourages governments, organisations, and individuals to address pressing ecological challenges, such as pollution, climate change, and biodiversity loss. (ANI)

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