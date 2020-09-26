Amaravati, Sep 26 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh conducted a staggering 75,990 sample tests in 24 hours that returned 7,293 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the states aggregate to 6,68,751.

The latest bulletin said 9,125 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals while 57 more succumbed in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The total number of recoveries has touched 5,97,294 and the gross toll 5,663, according to the bulletin.

The number of active coronavirus cases in AP dropped further to 65,794 on Saturday.

Though the district Collector claimed there was a one per cent drop in cases, East Godavari added 1,011 more in 24 hours, taking its overall count to 93,184.

The district still has 10,856 active cases, the highest in the state.

Prakasam district has 10,485 active cases now, the second highest in the state.

Chittoor district reported 975 fresh cases while West Godavari saw 922 new cases and Prakasam 620.

Kurnool added the least number of 206.

Prakasam reported 10 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours while Chittoor and Kadapa registered eight fatalities each.

Among the other districts, Krishna saw six deaths, followed by Visakhapatnam (five) and East and West Godavari (four each).PTI DBV SS

