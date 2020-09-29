Amaravati, Sep 29 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene and get the three agricultural laws, recently enacted by Parliament, repealed forthwith as they would destroy the farmers.

The state Congress organised a protest rally in Vijayawada opposing the Farmers Produce, Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance Farm Services Act and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

A delegation of Congress leaders, led by state unit president S Sailajanath, later met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan and handed over a memorandum addressed to the President.

"The Modi government has unleashed a diabolical conspiracy against Indias farmers and farming sector.

The Union BJP Government is conspiring to defeat the Green Revolution by bringing in the captioned anti-farmer bills.

This is a well-designed conspiracy to destroy the 'Annadata' (farmer) and agriculture at the altar of a handful of crony capitalists," the Congress alleged.

The Central government "subverted Indias federal structure, subjugated the constitutional mandate and suppressed the established parliamentary procedure" by using its draconian majority to pass the 'three black laws' without any discussion or prior consultation, it added.

The APCC said, through these Acts, there was an intention to reduce the farmers into mere labourers in their own lands and entangle them in the contract system.

It noted that fully lifting the stock limit on the agriculture produce, consumable items and fruit-flower- vegetables would neither benefit the farmers nor the consumer.

"It will only benefit a handful of people indulging in hoarding and black marketing.

Farmers and the labourers will never forget the conspiracy of the Modi government to convert 'the disaster confronting the farmers' into an "opportunity for the capitalists under the garb of pandemic," the APCC added. PTI

