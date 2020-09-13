Amaravati(AP), Sep 13 (PTI) The total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh touched 5.67 lakh on Sunday after about 46 lakh sample tests were conducted so far, with a positivity rate of 12.33 per cent.

The latest Covid-19 bulletin said 10,131 patients had recovered from the infection in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday while 9,536 more tested positive.

The state recorded 66 more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 4,912.

Till date, a total of 4.67 lakh patients had recovered from the pandemic, leaving 95,072 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

The menacing rise in cases continued in East Godavari district, one of the worst performers in the country now, as 1,414 were added afresh in 24 hours, pushing its overall count to 76,808.

Its neighbour West Godavari crossed the 50,000 cases mark, adding 1,076 in a day.

Guntur district went past the 45,000 mark with 792 additions.

Chittoor and Anantapuramu are racing together towards the 50,000 cases mark.

In 24 hours, Anantapuramu, SPS Nellore and Prakasam each reported seven fresh casualties followed by Kadapa and Visakhapatnam with six each.

Chittoor, East Godavari, Krishna and Kurnool added five more deaths each to their tally.

