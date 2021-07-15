Amaravati, July 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradeshs cumulative coronavirus cases increased to 19.32 lakh as 2,526 positives were added afresh on Thursday.

With 2,933 recoveries in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, the total number of cured patients went up to 18,93,498.

The gross toll touched 13,081 as 24 fresh fatalities were reported in a day, according to the latest bulletin.

The state now has 25,526 active Covid-19 cases, the bulletin said.

East Godavari logged 404, Chittoor 391, Prakasam 308, Krishna 269, West Godavari 235, SPS Nellore 210, Guntur 178, Kadapa 157 and Visakhapatnam 119 fresh cases in a day.

The remaining four districts reported less than 100 new cases each.

Prakasam reported six more fatalities, Krishna five, Chittoor four, Guntur, SPS Nellore and West Godavari two each, Anantapuramu, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam one each in 24 hours.

