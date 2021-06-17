Amaravati, June 17 (PTI) The slide in Andhra Pradesh's coronavirus graph continued as 6,151 new cases were registered in the state in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

The infection positivity rate from 1.02 lakh tests in a day turned out to 5.9 per cent.

While 7,728 patients recovered from the disease, another 58 succumbed in 24 hours, the latest bulletin said.

The active caseload in the state now fell below the 70,000-mark to 69,831, the bulletin said.

The states overall coronavirus count touched 18,32,902 while the recoveries stood at 17,50,904 and toll at 12,167.

The main hotspot East Godavari district reported 1,244 fresh cases, Chittoor 937, West Godavari 647 and Prakasam 554 while the remaining nine districts added less than 500 each.

Chittoor reported 12 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, Prakasam seven, Guntur six, East Godavari five, Anantapuramu, Krishna and West Godavari four each, Kadapa, SPS Nellore, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam three each, Kurnool and Vizianagaram two each in a day.

