Amaravati, Jul 22 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh High Court has a pendency of over 2.35 lakh cases, of which the government is apparently the defendant in 2.04 lakh cases.

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju told Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Thursday that a total of 2,35,617 cases were pending in the AP High Court as on July 15, 2022. Of them, 42,374 were pending for more than a decade, Rijiju said in reply to a question raised by YSR Congress MP Pilli Subhas Chandra Bose.

Between June 13 and July 19 this year, 9,687 cases were filed against the state government, taking the total against the government to 2,20,136.

"In recent days, we have secured final orders in about 16,000 cases. So, now the overall caseload against the government has come down to just over 2.04 lakh," a top official said.

Of the total, 7,349 cases relate to contempt of court on account of non-compliance with earlier orders, government data compiled from the High Court's Application Protocol Interface revealed.

The Revenue department tops the chart with 56,157 cases, of which 29,759 pertain to land disputes.

The Home (police) department comes next with 50,102, law with 41,414, panchayat raj and rural development 11,413 and municipal administration 10,341 cases.

Even in contempt cases, the Revenue department is the leader with 2,128 against it, followed by law with 2,065 and panchayat raj and rural development 579 cases, the data showed.

In the contempt cases related to law department, 12 pertain to the Government of India, two to public sector undertakings and 1,289 private parties. Between August last year and now, the total number of cases against the state government went up to 2.20 lakh from 1.94 lakh, indicating a rise of 26,000 cases. As many as 21,355 cases were added between February and July 2022 alone, government data showed. However, 16,000 of the total cases now stood disposed.

State Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has been periodically conducting review meetings with secretaries of departments to expedite filing of counters in court. "About 50 per cent of the cases related to non-financial matters. If we can promptly file replies and counters, we can avoid contempt besides reducing pendency of cases," the Chief Secretary told top bureaucrats at a high-level review meeting two days ago.

Advocate General Sriram Subramaniam also attended the meeting.

The state government launched the AP Online Legal Case Management System to provide a streamlined strategy to effectively liaise with all departments concerned on cases filed against the government.

"If we don't take action on the cases filed (against the government), we will face problems. We have launched OLCMS, which is the first-of-its-kind in the country, for better coordination with the Advocate General and the GPs in filing counters," the Chief Secretary said.

"There is a high magnitude of court cases and lack of visibility. Lack of timely communication between the (government) departments and the legal representatives (government pleaders) is another area of concern," a senior bureaucrat pointed out.

The OLCMS was aimed at bridging the gap and ensuring prompt action by all concerned, the bureaucrat added.

