Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday gave a nod for the distribution of Ayurvedic concoctions except eye drops, made by Ayurvedic practitioner Bonigi Anandaiah.

As per the official release by the state government, Anandaiah was preparing four types of medicines and eye drops. The State government has given permission for three kinds of medicines. The state government has taken the decision based on the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Studies (CCRAS) report. The full report on 'eye drops' is yet to come.

The reports claim that there is no harm in using Anandaiah's medicines. However, as per the reports, these medicines cannot be used in the treatment of Covid-19.

The State government gave permission for the distribution of three concoctions. These medicines can be used along with regular medicines from doctors. The Covid-19 protocol should be followed while distributing the Ayurvedic concoctions, informed the government in its release.

On May 29, Anandaiah distributed a "herbal medicine" as "cure for Covid-19" in Nellore's Krishnapatnam town and had been detained by district police, a TDP leader said.

TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Friday claimed the Ayurvedic practitioner Anandaiah was detained by police for "security reasons." "This is how police provides protection to the politicians or businessmen. The police stay at the person's residence when they provide security to the person. The person is not taken away from his home to provide him protection" Reddy said.

The Nellore Police took Ayurvedic practitioner Bonigi Anandaiah away on May 21 on the pretext of providing security. He returned to his home on Friday but was taken away after few hours of his return citing security reasons. The TDP leader also alleged that Anandaiah was forced to prepare thousands of doses of his "ayurvedic concoction", at the behest of the local YSRCP MLA, who was selling the medicine.

Reddy also questioned the actions of district collector and SP with respect to Anandaiah. "If you want to give security to Anandaiah, place two constables at his house. Detaining him under the pretext of security is not correct," Reddy said.

The TDP leader also demanded that the state government should take responsibility if anything untoward happens to Anandaiah due to the undue pressure being imposed on him.

The Ayurvedic practitioner Anandaiah came into the limelight after thousands of people flocked to Krishnapatnam where he was distributing the 'herbal medicine' for free of cost claiming that it would prevent people from contracting COVID-19. The Nellore District Administration on May 21 stopped the distribution of his "herbal medicine".

The Nellore District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu in a video message had said that samples of the 'herbal preparation' have sent to a lab in Hyderabad for analysis. He further said that the state government has decided to rope in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for a deeper analysis of the issue. (ANI)

