Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): The Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to introduce Gender Budget and Child Budget from 2021-22. Accordingly, a Government Order has been issued. The department for women, children, disabled and senior citizen will act as nodal department for preparing the above-mentioned budgets.

The Government Order reads, "The Government of Andhra Pradesh has launched new programmes and schemes targeted at women and children, especially in areas such as health, education, nutrition, livelihood and protection from abuse. Gender and Child responsive budgeting helps to know how many resources are allocated towards needs and welfare of women and children.

The statement furher said that accordingly, the state government of Andhra Pradesh has started the practice of preparing special statements on Gender Budget and Child Budget from the financial year 2021-22 in order to depict the magnitude of budgetary allocations.

"The Gender Budget Statement is proposed to be prepared in two parts. Part A- reflecting schemes that are 100% targeted towards women and girl beneficiaries; and Part B- reflecting Pro-women and girl schemes in which 30 to 99% allocations are towards women and girls", the statement further said.

The statement also said that the Child Budget aims at consolidation and analysis of overall budgetary resources that the Government of Andhra Pradesh allocates and pends on programmes and schemes that benefit children (0-18 years).

The Child Budget Statement is proposed to be prepared in two parts, namely 100 per cent child-centric and less than 100 per cent child-centric programmes/schemes, it further added. (ANI)

