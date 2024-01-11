East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Amalapuram's former MP and senior Congress leader, GV Harsh Kumar, condemned the political manipulation of Dalits under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government on Thursday and called for a Dalit Simha Garjana Sabha on January 12.

Speaking at a media conference on Thursday at Rajiv Gandhi College Meeting Hall, Harsh Kumar criticised the Dalit community's dashed hopes under Jagan's government. He invited all Dalit leaders to attend the preparatory meeting, emphasising the need for unity.

Also Read | Knife for Chutney: Man Stabbed by Momo Seller for Asking for More Sauce in Delhi’s Shahdara.

He announced a preparatory meeting with state Dalit leaders scheduled for January 12 at the Bommuru open house venue.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide direction for the upcoming Dalit Simha Garjana Sabha on February 8, aimed at asserting the self-respect of Dalits.

Also Read | Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Family Members of Dalit Icons BR Ambedkar, Jagjivan Ram, Kanshi Ram Among Invitees for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta Ceremony in Ayodhya.

Harsh Kumar also brought attention to the persistent discrimination that prevents Dalits from entering temples.

He expressed concern over the lack of political power among Dalits, attributing it to insufficient financial resources. This lack of political influence, he contended, was a significant barrier to achieving social equality.

The former MP criticised the government's decision to remove reservations from government medical colleges and to offer seats under the management quota.

He further condemned the removal of scholarships for PG students. He demanded the reinstatement of the 27 cancelled schemes and the withdrawal of cases against Dalits. Moreover, he insisted on punishment for those guilty of atrocities against SC/ST communities.

He also voiced his reservations about YS Sharmila assuming leadership in the AP Congress, citing her discredited standing in another state.

He questioned the availability of capable leaders within the party and suggested that Sharmila's leadership could lead to further challenges.

Harsh Kumar stressed the importance of strong leadership for Congress in Andhra Pradesh, especially considering issues such as special status, promises of division, completion of the Polavaram project, and the protection of the Visakha steel plant.

He also declared his intention to contest as an MP from Amalapuram in the upcoming 2024 elections.

The press conference saw the participation of prominent figures, including GV Sriraj and Yarra Ramakrishna. As Dalit leaders prepare for the Dalit Lion Roar Preparatory Meeting, scheduled for tomorrow, the political dynamics in Andhra Pradesh seem poised for change. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)