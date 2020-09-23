Amaravati, Sep 23 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh has crossed the coronavirus peak and the infection positivity and mortality rates have been on a declining trend, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Addressing a videoconference held by Modi on the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister, however, noted that the infection has now spread to the rural areas, where more positive cases and deaths were being reported.

As per our assessment, all our 13 districts have crossed the infection peak. However, we are also aware that infection has spread from the urban areas to the rural areas. There are now more positive cases and deaths from rural areas, he informed the Prime Minister.

According to an official release, Jagan said the government, though, was not complacent and was focused more towards containing the infection spread in the rural areas.

He said testing of about 10 per cent of the state population had already been completed, with the tests per million of over 99,000 being the highest in the country.

The Chief Minister recalled that the state witnessed a peak last month when the infection positivity rate shot up to 16.89 per cent.

It is now declining very fast on a day-to-day basis. We are confident that it will reduce further in the coming weeks. Our cases have also fallen from a peak of around 11,000 per day to less than 8,000 now, he told the Prime Minister.

The doubling rate also increased from 27.8 days on August 16 to 57.7 on September 20, while the reproduction rate fell from 1.02 to 0.63 during the period.

"Most significantly", the deaths had reduced from almost 100 a day to 50 a day, translating to a reduction of more than 300 deaths per week from the peak, he said.

"Thus, our week-on-week Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) has come down substantially from more than 2 per cent in May to 0.74 per cent in the last one week, the Chief Minister added.

The aggregate number of coronavirus positive cases in the state stood at 6,46,530 on Wednesday. The toll is 5,506. PTI

