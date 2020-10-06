Amaravati, Oct 6 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday said it would hear various petitions, filed against the governments move to have three capitals for the state and related issues, in an order of priority from October 9.

Turning down a state governments plea, the court said the status quo order, issued earlier on the two new laws related to the state capital, would continue.

Also Read | Vivo V20 Smartphone With 44MP Selfie Camera to Be Launched in India on October 13.

The bench headed by Chief Justice J K Maheshwari directed the government to submit in sealed covers the video discs and details of the deliberations in the Legislative Council over the two new capital legislations in January this year.

It decided to conduct hearings daily on the bunch of over 290 petitions related to the capital issue, after dividing them into 12 categories.

Also Read | 2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Breach 9000 Mark In Just 4 Days Since Launch.

On July 31, the state government notified the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020, and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Act, 2020, immediately after Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan gave his assent to the related bills passed by the assembly.

The laws give shape to the YSR Congress government's plan of having three capitals for the state -- executive in Visakhapatnam, Legislative in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool.

The court had on August 4 ordered status quo on the acts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)