Amaravati, Jun 19 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday said it has inked an agreement with Immunologix India Private Ltd (IGY) for setting up a livestock vaccines manufacturing unit in the Chief Minister's home constituency Pulivendula in Kadapa district.

"The vaccine unit will work under a public private partnership model and IGY will invest about Rs 50 crore," an official statement said.

Also Read | Delhi LG Anil Baijal Passes Order Stopping Home Isolation, 5-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory for All COVID-19 Patients.

The unit will manufacture vaccines for livestock and will be made available in the market by 2021.

This project will provide employment to about 100 people, it added.

Also Read | BJP Candidate Leisemba Sanajaoba Wins Election to Lone Rajya Sabha Seat in Manipur: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

Andhra Pradesh Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock Limited (APCARL) CEO M Srinivas Rao and IGY promoter Adinarrayana Reddy signed a memorandum of agreement in this regard at the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's camp office here.PTI LUX SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)