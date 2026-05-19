India News | AP: Kamakshi Goldsmiths Association Holds Statewide Bandh Seeking Welfare Measures, Policy Support

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): The Kamakshi Goldsmiths Association in Andhra Pradesh held a statewide bandh, urging the Central Government to take immediate steps to protect and support the livelihoods of goldsmiths and traditional artisans.

The association said the jewellery and goldsmith sector is facing severe hardship and demanded welfare measures and policy interventions to safeguard workers dependent on the trade.

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The association further appealed to all goldsmith unions across Andhra Pradesh to meet local MLAs, MPs, and ministers in every constituency and explained the problems being faced by the community. The organisation also urged goldsmith workers and traders to participate in the bandh in large numbers.

Earlier, the National Mazdoor Union on Monday staged a protest near the Old Bus Stand in Vijayawada opposing the phased privatisation of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

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Union leaders demanded that the government immediately withdraw its attempts to privatise the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) sector. National Mazdoor Union State Vice President Srinivasa Raju said that they are not opposing the introduction of electric buses. "However, handing over their operations and maintenance to private individuals would amount to privatisation of RTC," he alleged.

He demanded that APSRTC itself should operate and manage the electric buses. Raju stated that RTC garages have now reached a stage where buses are being repaired using advanced laptop-based technology, and the government should recognise the capabilities of RTC employees.

He added that the success of the 'Stree Shakti' scheme was possible only because of the hard work of RTC staff. Claiming that APSRTC is achieving an occupancy of six kilometres per litre, which is unmatched in the country, he suggested that the zero-ticket policy in Stree Shakti buses should be withdrawn and tickets should be issued only to male passengers.

He warned that an increase in private buses would lead to a rise in road accidents. Srinivasa Raju said that while RTC had around 54,000 employees at the time of merger with the government, the number has now come down to 43,000. He demanded immediate filling of vacant posts. (ANI)

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