India News | AP Legislative Assembly Pays Glowing Tributes to 20 Army Personnel

Amaravati, June 17 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to the 20 Indian Army personnel martyred in a skirmish with China in the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on June 16.

The House adopted a resolution paying tributes to the martyrs.

"This House pays glorious tributes, on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, to the 20 brave soldiers who became martyrs fighting at the Galwan Valley face off to safeguard the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

Andhra Pradesh joins the nation in expressing deep sorrow to the family members of the martyrs," the resolution, moved by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. said.

"The bravery of Colonel Santhosh Babu, who hails from Suryapet in neighbouring Telangana state, will be remembered for a long time to come.

We pray that the martyrs rest in peace," the resolution added.

The House observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the brave-hearts.

