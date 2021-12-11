Amaravati, Dec 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh reported 156 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The state also recorded 188 recoveries and three deaths, the latest bulletin said.

The gross Covid-19 positives now touched 20,74,708, recoveries 20,58,289 and deaths 14,465, it said.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,954.

Chittoor district registered 31, West Godavari 27, Guntur 24, Krishna 18, Visakhapatnam 12, East Godavari 11 and Srikakulam 10 fresh cases.

The remaining six districts added new cases in single digit each.

Krishna, SPS Nellore and Visakhapatnam districts reported one fresh fatality each in a day.

The number of active cases in Kurnool district now dropped to four, the lowest since February.

East Godavari has the highest 412 active cases and four more districts in double digits. Seven districts have between 150 and 300 active cases each.

