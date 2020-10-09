Amaravati, Oct 9 (PTI): Over 13,850 out of every 10 lakh people in Andhra Pradesh have contracted the coronavirus disease so far, the state government said on Friday even as the total number of cases rose to 7,44,864 with the addition of 5,145 fresh infections.

However, independent data put the confirmed cases per million at 14,165.

Also Read | Wing Commander Gajanad Yadava, Warrant Officer AK Tiwari Create New Record of Highest Skydive Landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh to Mark IAF Day 2020.

The state so far tested 64,20,474 samples that turned out a positivity rate of 11.60 per cent, as per the latest government bulletin.

While 6,91,040 infected people had so far recovered, including 6,110 in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, as many as 6,159 have succumbed as the state saw 31 more Covid-19 fatalities.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Extends Best Wishes to Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah and New Crown Prince Meshal Al Sabah.

The active cases in the state dropped to 47,665, with the recovery rate touching 92.77 per cent.

West Godavari district reported 862 new cases, followed by Chittoor (757) and East Godavari (738) while Srikakulam had the lowest additions in 24 hours at 139.

Prakasam district reported five fresh fatalities and Chittoor and Visakhapatnam four each.

Anantapuramu, Krishna, East Godavari and SPS Nellore added three more deaths each to their tally.PTI DBV SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)