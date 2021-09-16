Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna lashed out at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday alleging that the opposition party had betrayed the Backward Classes community while in power and are still trying to cheat them by making false allegations against the YSRCP.

The minister said, "TDP is now shedding crocodile tears for BCs. TDP's Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has been alleging that our govt is doing nothing for BCs. He conveniently forgot how the TDP had ignored and suppressed BCs."

Claiming that CM YS Jagan Mohan has redefined BCs as Backbone Classes, Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said, "Our government won't consider BCs as slaves as you did. Our government has been implementing a number of welfare schemes for BCs. They are being distributed funds through DBT, without any corruption, in a transparent manner."

He added that the TDP has always cheated BCs. "Now again they are trying to fool BCs. But the BCs of the state will not fall in the trap of TDP."

"Our govt has formed 56 BC corporations and gave power to them. CM Jagan has given considerable number of political and nominated posts to BCs along with SCs, STs and Minorities. As a BC Welfare Minister, I challenge TDP what they had done for BCs. I am ready to explain what our govt has done in these 26 months of rule. We have done much for the social, political and economic upliftment of BCs," said the minister.

"Long back former CM late YS Rajasekhar Reddy had introduced fee reimbursement scheme. During the TDP regime that was cut off and the number of beneficiaries was reduced. The BCs suffered a lot because of that. Today TDP leader and former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu is trying to throw mud on YSRCP, spreading lies. He is attempting to distance BCs from YSRCP. But it is a futile exercise. The BCs will never believe in TDP anymore," said Venugopala Krishna. (ANI)

