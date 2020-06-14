Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | AP MLA's Personal Security Officer Dies of COVID-19

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 07:02 PM IST
India News | AP MLA's Personal Security Officer Dies of COVID-19

Amaravati (AP), June 14 (PTI) The personal security officer of a ruling YSR Congress MLA has died of coronavirus infection in Anantapuramu district of Andhra Pradesh, officials said on Sunday.

At least eight people who worked in the MLAs office tested positive for the virus, the district authorities said.

Following this, the MLA, Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy, has been kept in home quarantine, Anantapuramu Collector Gandham Chandrudu told PTI over phone.

Sources said the PSO, an Armed Police constable, also had other comorbidities that caused his death.

The PSO did not get a COVID-19 test done fearing stigmatisation and samples taken after his death confirmed he was positive for the virus, they said.

The legislator issued a statement appealing to people to get tested for coronavirus if they experience any symptoms.

He also appealed not to stigmatise the infected persons and treat them with courtesy.PTI DBV

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

