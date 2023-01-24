Amaravati, Jan 24 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday accorded permission to the proposed 4,000-km-long padayatra of Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu's son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh which is set to begin from Kuppam in Chittoor district on January 27.

Also Read | INOES 2.0 Has Automated the Complete Examination Process from Registration of Candidates … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Chittoor SP Rishanth Reddy told PTI that the police imposed certain conditions which are common for all public gatherings and no specific condition was imposed for the padayatra (foot march).

Also Read | Gujarat Sadhu Dies by Suicide After Sex Chats, Objectionable Audio Clips, Photos and Videos Get Leaked.

"Whenever the padayatra enters a new constituency, the organisers need to take permission from the police of the district concerned," Reddy said.

According to party sources, the foot march titled Yuva Galam (voice of youth) has been designed in such way that Lokesh will cover around 125 constituencies in 400 days from Kuppam to Ichapuram.

The TDP which is struggling to come back to power in AP is pinning hopes on the foot march presuming that it connects with the masses.

The party also hopes that the padayatra will galvanise the party cadre and revive its fortunes in the run-up to the 2024 Assembly polls in the state.

Former minister Lokesh is currently a Member of Legislative Council and unsuccessfully contested from Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in 2019 elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)