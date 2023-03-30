Gannavaram (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 30 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh police have arrested an unemployed man, who had returned from the United States a few years ago, for allegedly indulging in abusive propaganda on the internet about eminent people. The police have also opened a cyber bully sheet on him, an official said on Thursday.

Anjan Chowdary (34) from Gannavaram, a suburb of Vijayawada, was identified by police for using social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to ignite differences between various political and social groups, police said.

"After working in the US for three years at Target Corporation, he returned to India in 2015. Since then, he has been roaming around aimlessly and indulging in abusive publicity on social media to attract everybody's attention," the official said in a statement.

Police seized Chowdary's phone, tablet and other electronic gadgets and dispatched them to a forensic lab for further investigation.

Meanwhile, police opened a cyber bully sheet on the accused and said his activities would always be monitored. They also registered a case under IPC Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), and said they were contemplating adding other sections as well.

Akin to a rowdy sheet, police open a cyber bully sheet when an accused person uses social media for abusive and false propaganda.

Meanwhile, Chowdary managed to get bail after being produced before the magistrate.

