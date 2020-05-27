India News | AP Police File FIR on High Court Complaint on Social Media Posts

Amaravati (AP), May 27 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh CID police on Wednesday filed an FIR based on a formal complaint by the Registrar General of the AP High Court on the alleged postings in social media criticising the Judiciary.

The Cyber wing of the CID booked the case under relevant sections of IT Act and IPC.

The FIR named one Dasara Kishore Reddy for his alleged abusive and defamatory postings on the social media on judges.

The High Court on Tuesday initiated contempt proceedings against 49 people including Nandigam Suresh, a YSR Congress Party MP and a former MLA, for allegedly attributing motives and defaming judges and the court.

The state DGP Gautam Sawang in a statement, warned social media activists of dire consequences if they crossed limits.

He said the department will not tolerate the mala fide campaign against constitutional bodies.

The top cop said the police will intensify the investigation into the complaint lodged by the High Court and at the same time strict action will be taken against the acts aimed at defaming the government intentionally without any substance.PTI GDK SS

