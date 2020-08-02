Amaravati(AP), Aug 2 (PTI) In a continuing surge, 8,555 fresh cases were added to Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 tally, taking it to 1.58 lakh on Sunday.

The toll mounted to 1,474 as 67 new casualties were reported in the last 24 hours while 6,272 more coronavirus patients recovered, the latest bulletin said.

The state now has 74,404 active cases after a total of 82,886 patients had recovered, the bulletin said.

After a gross 20.65 lakh sample tests, the Covid-19 infection positivity rate climbed to 7.69 per cent.

Coronavirus cases are now climbing rapidly in Visakhapatnam district as it reported 1,227 in the last 24 hours, pushing its cumulative to 13,147.

There appeared no signs of the infection easing in East Godavari district as it added another 930 to its count that now mounted to 22,201.

Both these districts also reported seven deaths each behind Krishna's eleven and Guntur's eight.

Kurnool district also added 996 new cases and six fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Chittoor reported 781 new cases, Anantapuramu 696, Guntur 639, Vizianagaram 637 and West Godavari 550.

According to the bulletin, 52,834 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Sunday, of which 19,155 were rapid antigens.

In the total positives reported during the period, 3,642 were from rapid antigens.

