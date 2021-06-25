Amaravati, June 25 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh registered the lowest positivity rate of 4.8 per cent in daily coronavirus cases in more than two months as 91,849 tests turned out 4,458 fresh positives on Friday.

The state completed 2.15 crore tests so far that turned out a total of 18,71,475 COVID-19 cases at an overall positivity rate of 5.23 per cent.

A health department bulletin said 6,313 patients had recovered from the infection and 38 more succumbed in the state in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

The overall recovery rate climbed to 96.67 per cent after 18,11,157 patients got cured so far.

With a total of 12,528 deaths, the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 0.67 per cent.

Krishna became the 12th district in Andhra Pradesh to cross the one lakh total coronavirus cases mark on Friday.

With 79,676 cases, Vizianagaram is the only district that has not yet made it to the list.

In 24 hours, East Godavari reported 909, Chittoor 708 and West Godavari 591 fresh cases.

Three districts registered 300-plus cases each, three districts 200-plus each and three more 100-plus each.

Vizianagaram continued to report new cases in double digits, adding 64 to its count.

Chittoor again topped the toll chart with nine fresh fatalities, Krishna eight, Guntur five, East Godavari four, Kurnool, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram two each.

Anantapuramu, Kadapa, SPS Nellore and West Godavari had one death each in a day.

For the second consecutive day, Prakasam did not report any fresh fatality.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)