Amaravati, Mar 31 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 1,184 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest since the 1,221 on November 20, taking the overall tally to 9,01,989.

A health department bulletin said the state also saw 456 patients recovering from the infection and four more succumbing in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 7,338, the highest since the 7,427 on December 1.

The bulletin said the total recoveries have touched 8,87,434 and the toll 7,217.

From 0.1, the percentage of active cases climbed to 0.7 per cent due to the spurt in the virus in the last 10 days, though the average growth rate (of fresh positives) continues to be about 0.1 per cent, according to government data.

The overall recovery rate slid to 98. 5 per cent from over 99 per cent.

Guntur district reported 352 new cases of the pandemic, followed by Visakhapatnam 186, Chittoor 115 and Krishna 113 in 24 hours.

SPS Nellore added 78, Anantapuramu 66, Kurnool 64 and Kadapa 62 new cases, while the remaining five added less than 50 each.

Chittoor district reported three and SPS Nellore one fresh COVID-19 fatality.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)