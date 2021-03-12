Amaravati, Mar 12 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 210 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest after two months, pushing the gross up to 8,91,388.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, 140 patients had recovered and one more succumbed in the state, the latest bulletin said.

The number of active cases rose to 1,227 after a total of 8,82,981 recoveries and 7,180 deaths, it said.

Chittoor district reported 85 new cases, the largest single day addition in any district in close to two months, which took its active caseload to 431, the highest in the state now.

After a long gap,East Godavari district reported 41 cases in a day, taking its cumulative to 1,24,583, with 111 active.

Guntur added 18, Visakhapatnam 16, Krishna 14 and Anantapuramu 12 new cases, while the remaining seven districts reported less than eight cases each.

Krishna district saw one more COVID-19 fatality.

Krishna has 160 active cases now, the second highest in Andhra Pradesh.

The state has so far completed 1.44 crore tests, at the rate of 2.70 lakh per million, with an overall infection positivity rate of 6.17 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)