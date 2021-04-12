Amaravati, Apr 12 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 3,263 fresh cases of coronavirus, 1,091 recoveries and 11 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

Consequently, the total positives went up to 9,28,664, recoveries to 8,98,238 and toll to 7,311, a health department bulletin said.

The state now has 23,115 active COVID-19 cases, it added.

Triggering panic ahead of the April 17 by-election to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, Chittoor district continued to add a large number of fresh COVID-19 cases, with the temple-town itself accounting for a bulk of them.

While 654 new cases were added in the district, Tirupati city alone registered 210.

Visakhapatnam district reported 454, Guntur 418 and Krishna 318 new cases in 24 hours.

Srikakulam has also been seeing an alarming rise in the pandemic infection as 280 more tested positive in the district in a day.

From a meager six in mid-February, the active coronavirus cases in Srikakulam has now surged to 1,523.

Kadapa (259), SPS Nellore (245), Kurnool (176), East Godavari (134), Anantapuramu (116), Prakasam (107) districts reported new cases in excess of hundred.

Vizianagaram reported 83 while West Godavari added just 19 new cases in 24 hours.

Chittoor also saw five more COVID-19 fatalities, SPS Nellore two, Anantapuramu, Kadapa, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam one each.

