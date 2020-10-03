Amaravati, Oct 3 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 aggregate touched 7.13 lakh on Saturday as the state completed over 60 lakh sample testing.

The overall positive cases registered in the state so far increased to 7,13,014 after 6,224 were added in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The latest bulletin said 7,798 more patients had recovered from the infection, taking the total to 6,51,791.

Another 41 patients succumbed in 24 hours, pushing the overall toll to 5,941, the bulletin added.

The number of active cases in the state declined to 55,282.

The bulletin revealed that the overall infection positivity rate dipped to 11.84 per cent while the recovery rate improved to 91.41 per cent.

The mortality rate remained stable at 0.83 per cent.

For the first time in more than two months, no district in the state crossed the 900 daily cases mark as the three main districts East Godavari, West Godavari and Chittoor registered fresh cases in 800s.

Prakasam district crossed the 50,000 cases mark after adding 619 in 24 hours but it has only 6,191 active cases.

Krishna district reported six new coronavirus fatalities, Chittoor and East Godavari five each while Guntur, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam had four more deaths each.PTI DBV

