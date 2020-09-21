Amaravati, Sep 21 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 6,235 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the aggregate to 6,31,749.

In the 24 hours ending 9 AM on Monday, 10,502 patients got discharged from hospitals after recovering from the pandemic infection while 51 succumbed, according to the latest bulletin.

The total number of recoveries now rose to 5,51,821 and fatalities to 5,410, it said, adding that the active cases count dropped further to 74,518.

Only East Godavari district reported fresh cases in four digits, 1262, with West Godavari and Prakasam coming behind with 962 and 841 respectively.

Krishna district reported the lowest 133.

Visakhapatnam district's COVID-19 tally stood at exactly 47,000 after 150 fresh cases were added in 24 hours, the bulletin added.

Krishna, however, saw nine fresh fatalities, Chittoor seven, Visakhapatnam six and Anantapuramu five.

East Godavari, Guntur, SPS Nellore and West Godavari districts reported four more deaths each.

