Amaravati, Sep 15 (PTI): Showing a possible declining trend, Andhra Pradesh reported 8,846 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, which took the overall tally to 5,83,925.

After registering more than 10,000 cases a day for more than a fortnight, the state has been adding less than 9,000 cases for the last 3-4 days.

The latest bulletin said 9,628 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday, while 69 more died of the infection.

The COVID-19 toll in the state crossed the 5,000 mark to 5,041, the bulletin said.

After a total of 4,86,531 recoveries, the number of active cases reduced to 92,353.

Anantapuramu became the fifth district in the state to cross the 50,000 cases mark.

East Godavari continued to report new cases in excess of 1,400 a day and has now reached a sum of 79,643.

The number of active cases in the district stood at 11,999.

Prakasam district has the highest number of 13,655 active COVID-19 cases, while Vizianagaram also joined the list crossing the 10,000 mark on Tuesday.

