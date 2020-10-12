Amaravati, Oct 12 (PTI): In what has now come to be called 'the Sunday effect', Andhra Pradesh reported only 3,000-plus new daily cases of COVID-19, for the first time in about three months.

From 61,112 sample tests in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Monday, 3,224 positive cases emerged, taking the gross to 7,58,951, the latest bulletin said.

Also Read | Modi Government to Give Jobs to Unemployed Candidates During Navratri 2020? WhatsApp Message Claiming Launch of Rojgar Yojna Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Terms It Fake.

It said the total recoveries went up to 7,08,712 after 5,504 had recovered in 24 hours.

The overall toll increased to 6,256 after 32 fresh fatalities were reported, the bulletin added.

Also Read | Sarat Kumar Kar Dies at 81, Former Odisha Assembly Speaker Had Tested COVID-19 Positive.

Guntur district crossed the 60,000 total confirmed cases mark after it added 379 afresh.

East Godavari reported 547 new cases, West Godavari 489, Chittoor 293 but Krishna had the lowest 86 in a day.

Krishna and Prakasam reported five fresh Covid-19 deaths each and Guntur and Kadapa four each.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)