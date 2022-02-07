Amaravati, Feb 7 (PTI): Pictures of male tailors purportedly taking body measurements of women personnel for stitching the police uniform went viral on social media on Monday, inviting the wrath not only of the opposition but also the Andhra Pradesh State Women Commission.

The incident happened in SPS Nellore district.

State Women Commission chairperson V Padma spoke to SPS Nellore district Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao and sought an explanation.

"The SP has assured the Commission chairperson that he will ensure such incidents did not recur," an official release said.

The SP said corrective action was immediately taken.

Disciplinary action has been taken against the head constable, who was in charge of taking the measurements.

Telugu Desam Women wing president Vangalapudi Anita deplored the incident and termed it disgraceful. "Being a woman, you should ensure the dignity of women police is safeguarded," Anita told State Home Minister M Sucharita.

The SPS Nellore police, in a tweet in the evening, said action as per law has been ordered against an "unidentified person" for entering an area without permission and taking photographs.

"The district SP reached the spot and reviewed the situation. He has directed the Additional SP (Administration) to oversee the exercise after deploying women tailors," the Nellore police said.

“Measurements are now being taken by women tailors under the supervision of Additional SP (Administration), a woman sub-inspector, in the presence of the SP,” the Nellore police added.

Upon designating the grama, ward sachivalaya samrakshana karyadarsis as Mahila Police, the department brought in a new dress code. Accordingly, arrangements have been made in different units for stitching the prescribed uniform for the Mahila Police.

