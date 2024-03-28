Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 27 (ANI): Following the announcement of her candidature by the BJP, Aparajita Sarangi returned to Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, where she was warmly received by thousands of supporters at the airport.

Accompanied by her supporters, she embarked on a padayatra to the Lingraj temple, seeking blessings from Lord Lingraj for her upcoming endeavors.

On her re-nomination as a candidate from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat, Sarangi said, "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders who have liked my work and given me another opportunity to serve the residents of Bhubaneswar."

According to Sarangi, several developmental works have been done, but some are still pending, including proper drainage systems, better roads and other facilities. The senior leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always asks everybody to serve the people.

"When I won in 2019, there were two types of people who voted for me and others who did not vote for me. In the last 5 years, I have worked hard for both categories of people and will continue to work for them. I will work on every aspect to fulfil the 'Vikshit Bharat' dream of our Prime Minister. Bhubaneswar Parliamentary constituency will play a crucial role in the upcoming election and with the blessings of people, I will try to bring development here," said Sarangi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its fifth list of 111 candidates for Lok Sabha elections, including 13 names from Uttar Pradesh and 19 from West Bengal.

The party has released the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Sikkim, Telangana, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP announced the names of its candidates for 18 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha while dropping four sitting MPs from the list. The nominees for Cuttack, Jajpur and Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituencies are yet to be named by the party.

The party has fielded Dharmendra Pradhan from the Sambalpur seat, and Baijayant Jay Panda has been fielded from Kendrapara. Similarly, the party has fielded Aparajita Sarangi from Bhubaneswar, Jual Oram from Sundargarh, Sambit Patra from Puri, and Pratap Sarangi from Balasore.

The Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, which comprise 21 constituencies, are set to take place in four phases. The voting dates have been scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) emerged as the dominant party, securing 20 out of the 21 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a single seat.

However, the 2019 elections saw a shift in the political landscape. The BJD's seat count was reduced to 12, while the BJP made significant gains, winning 8 seats. This change marked a notable increase in the BJP's presence in the state. The Indian National Congress (INC) also managed to secure a seat in the 2019 elections. (ANI)

