New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): AAP Leader and former Delhi Minister Satyender has moved a revision against the trial court order that declined cognizance on his defamation complaint against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj. The Sessions court at Rouse Avenue court has listed the matter for consideration on March 12.

Meanwhile, the sessions court has summoned the trial court records. Matter has been listed for consideration on the next date. A revision petition has been moved through advocate Rajat Bhardwaj.

Earlier, Jain had moved a Defamation Complaint against Swaraj for allegedly making a defamatory statement against him in relation to an ED raid. The Court declined to consider the defamation complaint filed by former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on February 20, 2025.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal had declined to take cognisance of the defamation Complaint filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain. Jain had filed a defamation complaint against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj alleging that she made a defamatory statement in a news interview. The news channel was also proposed to be accused in the Complaint.

Jain had alleged that Swaraj had made defamatory remarks against him during an interview on a TV channel on October 5, 2023. Millions of people watched this interview. He claimed that Bansuri Swaraj made these remarks to defame him and gain undue political advantage.

The allegations were leveled in the context of an ED raid at his house. Former Delhi Minister Jain had alleged that Bansuri Swaraj falsely stated that RS 3 crores were recovered from his house.

She had also stated that 1.8 Kgs Gold and 133 gold coins were recovered from the house of the complainant, he has claimed.

It was stated that these statements were made in context with the raid of the Enforcement Directorate at the complainant's house. He is on bail in this case, and the case is pending before the court.

She further defamed him by calling him 'Corrupt' and 'Fraud'. He alleged that several false, malicious, and defamatory allegations were leveled against the complainant.

It was stated that the accused has played havoc with the complainant's reputation, and the smear campaign has caused a cascading effect on the complainant as husband, father, brother, friend, and member of society, apart from scarring his otherwise unblemished political reputation.

It was said that the damage and dent caused by the frivolous allegations levelled by the accused is immeasurable as the complainant's character and reputation stands assailed not only as the elected representative and mass leader, but even in his personal capacity. Earlier, on December 16, 2024, the court issued a Pre-Summoning notice to the BJP MP and the news Channel to lead pre-summoning evidence.

During the hearing on January 13, the counsel for BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj argued that this complaint is politically motivated and that the complainant is using it for electoral politics. Jain was in custody in the same matter. The court rejected his bail applications.

Advocate Siddhesh Kotwal had argued that the statement was based on material available in the public domain and observations made by the court.(ANI)

