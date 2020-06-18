India News | App to Provide Information on ICU Beds, Ventilators in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) Amid the COVID-19 crisis, citizens of Mumbai can now get information about the availability of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and ventilators in hospitals of the city through a new mobile app, Mayor Kishori Pednekar has said.

It would help people during emergency situations, she said after launching the 'Air-Venti' app on Wednesday.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM, Given Additional Charge of Health Ministry After Satyendar Jain Tests Positive for COVID-19.

"The app would help citizens in finding about the availability of ICU beds and ventilators in Mumbai hospitals," Pednekar told reporters.

The app is connected to the dashboard of the city's disaster control room and its link can also be accessed through the Mumbai civic body's app, she said.

Also Read | Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Given Additional Charge of Health Ministry After Satyendar Jain Test Positive For COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

The 'Air-Venti' app can be downloaded through the Google Play Store, she added.

Till Wednesday, Mumbai reported 61,501 COVID-19 cases and 3,242 deaths due to the disease.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)