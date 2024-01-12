New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Navy and textile and apparel company Arvind Limited for the supply of technically advanced uniform fabric for the Navy.

Taking to social media, the spokesperson for the Indian Navy posted on X, "MoU signed between Indian Navy and M/s Arvind Limited for supply of a technically advanced uniform fabric for Navy. Specifications of the new anti-fungal, anti-microbial, and anti-bacterial fabric specially developed for tropical conditions with improved moisture management technology and a higher whiteness index lasting multiple washing cycles."

Meanwhile, the Royal Saudi Naval Forces Chief of Staff, Admiral Fahad Abdullah S Al-Ghofaily, called on Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Indian Navy, on Thursday in New Delhi and held discussions on collaborative mechanisms and measures to further strengthen naval cooperation.

Admiral Al-Ghofaily is on a four-day official visit to India from January 10-13.

Earlier in the day, he was accorded a Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns in the national capital.

Al-Ghofaily's visit is a testimony to the longstanding relationship between the navies of Saudi Arabia and India.

Indian Navy ships have been regularly undertaking port calls at various Saudi Arabian ports.

India and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial and friendly relations reflecting centuries-old economic and socio-cultural ties. The diplomatic ties between India and Saudi Arabia were established in 1947, according to the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia. (ANI)

