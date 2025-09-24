Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Waqf Board Chairperson Salim Raj appealed to the Muslim community to maintain a distance from Garba, saying that the practice does not align with their faith.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Salim Raj said that Garba is a way of worshipping the Goddess and does not align with the Muslim faith.

"Navratri is the time of worship of Maa Shakti, and Garba is a way of worshipping Her. Since it is not aligned with the Muslim faith, there is no means of participating in it. Hence, it is an appeal to the Muslims to maintain a distance from Garba. It is not just a dance, but a worship and those who have faith would only respect the stage. This results in conflicts," he said.

Earlier in Madhya Pradesh, State Cabinet Minister Vishvas Sarang said that Garba is a religious ritual of Sanatan Dharma and only the followers of Hinduism should attend it.

He also emphasised that those attending Garba must disclose their identity, stressing that it is not an entertainment show but the worship of the Goddess.

"Garba is purely a religious ritual of Hindu traditions and of Sanatan Dharma. Only the followers of Hinduism should go to Garba. Only Hindus should go to Garba. This is not an entertainment program. This is the worship of Devi Maa. So, it is essential that those going there should reveal their identity. Why do those who do not follow Hinduism even go there? This is not an entertainment show. It is the prayer and rituals of Devi Maa," Sarang told ANI.

Additionally, the Bhopal collector has also issued a directive mandating strict safety and security protocols for all Garba, Dandiya, and other cultural events taking place in the district during the festive season. The order includes mandatory identity verification, installation of CCTV cameras, and fire safety measures, among other regulations.

According to the official order, entry to such events will not be permitted without valid identity verification. (ANI)

