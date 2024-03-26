New Delhi, March 26: The application deadline for Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG has been extended till March 31, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced on Tuesday. Earlier, the deadline was till 11 PM on Tuesday.

"The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG – 2024 has been extended up to 9:50 PM on March 31, 2024 based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders," he said.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 15 to 31. CUET-UG 2024: NTA Extends Registration Deadline Till March 31.

The standardised test was introduced in 2022 to streamline admission processes across central, state, deemed and private universities nationwide. A notable departure from tradition, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has outlined a hybrid examination format for CUET-UG 2024, including both computer-based testing and pen-and-paper modes for different subjects. CUET-UG Exam 2024: Application Process for Common University Entrance Test-UG Begins Today, Exams To Be Conducted in Hybrid Mode; Check Other Details.

Officials have indicated that subjects witnessing high registration volumes will adopt a pen-and-paper format using optical mark recognition (OMR), while others will remain computer-based. In the previous cycle, approximately 14.9 lakh registrations were recorded for CUET-UG, highlighting its significance in the higher education landscape.