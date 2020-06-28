New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): An application has been moved in the Delhi High Court on behalf of several foreign nationals related to Nizamuddin Markaz seeking modification in the court's earlier order. The plea seeks court's permission to shift one of the venue, where some of the foreign nationals were staying with permission of the court.

The court will hear the plea on June 29.

The application, moved through advocate Ashima Mandla, stated that 65 foreign nationals housed at one Meeraj International School have faced discomfort with regard to the arrangements in the aforementioned school.

The community is requesting the for permission before the court to immediately shift the 65 foreign nationals from Meeraj International School to Texan Public School.

The application said that the community has now identified an additional two alternate places of accommodation, which may be used in the future, if need be, to house any of the 955 foreign nationals in question.

The Delhi High Court, in an order, passed on May 28 allowed the 955 foreign nationals to shift, who attended the congregation at Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin area here, to alternate places of accommodation.

The community had already consented to bear all costs for shifting accommodation and further duly notify the Delhi Police of the whereabouts of the foreign nationals.

Earlier, the Tablighi Jamaat took the responsibilities for arranging food and daily needs of the foreign nationals, who have been directed not to leave their respective places without intimation.

The central government said that none of the foreign nationals are under detention and the relief to fly back home has not been pressed.

Lawyers had earlier sought that all foreign nationals who have been tested negative for COVID-19 and are in quarantine should be released and sent to alternate place of accommodation. (ANI)

